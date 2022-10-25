The Denver Broncos offense has been one of the worst in the league thus far into the 2022 NFL season. Despite trading for Russell Wilson and subsequently signing him to a mega deal, the star quarterback has not lived up to the hype. In fact, under Wilson, Benjamin Allbright noted that it took the team seven games to score 100 points this year. Shockingly, it took Tim Tebow just five starts to lead the Broncos to 100 points during his first five games with the team back in 2011.

That’s right folks, the Wilson experiment in Denver has officially reached Tebow levels of disaster, and unless they’re able to turn things around quickly, the situation may only get worse as players grow more frustrated with the offense’s dismal showing week in and week out.

Tebow started 11 games for the Broncos in 2011, featuring in a total of 14. He completed just 46.5 percent of his pass attempts that year for 1,729 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He rushed 122 times for 660 yards and six touchdowns, too.

In his first six games this year, Wilson has led the team to a 2-4 record. The Broncos also lost during Brett Rypien’s lone start of the year against the Jets in Week 7. Wilson, 33, has completed 58.6 percent of his pass attempts (the worst mark of his career, by far) for 1,442 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. It’s clear that things aren’t going to plan in Denver right now, and Wilson’s inability to move the ball downfield has been a key issue for the offense.

Fans are growing frustrated, and the comparison to Tebow’s first five starts with the organization will only stand to make the Broncos feel worse about the ongoing situation as Russell Wilson continues to disappoint.