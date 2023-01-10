By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos expected to compete this year after acquiring QB Russell Wilson. Denver had flashed signs of potential last season and felt as if Wilson was the missing link. Instead, the Broncos finished with an underwhelming 5-12 record and Wilson labored throughout the campaign. But Russell Wilson already has his sights set on next season.

The veteran quarterback released a hype video just days after the conclusion of the regular season, per Wilson’s Twitter account.

Team W. Next season’s work begins now. pic.twitter.com/rYStt6pWNy — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 10, 2023

“Team W. Next season’s work begins now.”

Posting a hype video immediately after a lackluster 5-12 campaign is a bold move. But it isn’t surprising given Russell Wilson’s optimistic personality. Perhaps the video will excite Denver fans.

Russell Wilson was once regarded as one of the better all-around quarterbacks in the league. However, he took a step in the wrong direction this past season. Wilson finished with a career low QB rating of 84.4. He threw for over 3,500 yards to go along with 16 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Nevertheless, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton believes Russell Wilson is capable of getting back on track.

“There’s nothing in my body that questions if he’s (Wilson) going to be able to come back and be All-Pro and a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback next year for us,” Sutton said.

The Broncos are currently looking to hire a new head coach. They need to find someone who can help Wilson figure things out in Denver.

Meanwhile, Wilson is aiming to work hard during the offseason in an effort to avoid another forgettable campaign with the Broncos.