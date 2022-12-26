It got so bad for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day that he got roasted by Patrick Star live. In the first quarter of the Broncos’ road game against Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson was intercepted not just once but twice, the second one by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Patrick Star was saying in the middle of saying his piece when Wagner perfectly telegraphed Wilson’s pass attempt to give the Rams’ offense a very short field to work on. The pass was intended for Broncos tight end Greg Dulcic over the middle of the field, but Wagner was simply in the right place and at the right time to pick off Wilson. It probably helped Wagner that he’s more than familiar with the tendencies of Wilson, having been a teammate of the quarterback for many seasons during their days with the Seattle Seahawks.

“That’s not what he wanted to cook,” Patrick Star quipped following Wilson’s pick.

Star, one of the most lovable characters of Spongebob, now has a story to tell back home in Bikini Bottom. Not only was he able to participate in the commentary of an NFL game on Christmas Day, but he also managed to be perfect with his hilarious call on Wilson’s interception.

The Broncos ended up losing the game, 51-14, with Wilson passing for only 214 yards on 15 of 27 completions to go with a touchdown against three interceptions total and six sacks absorbed for a loss of 40 yards.

While it was a day to remember for Patrick Star, it definitely wasn’t so for the Broncos.