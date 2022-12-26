By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

It just keeps on getting worse for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. They couldn’t even get a break on Christmas Day, as they got absolutely blown out by Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, 51-14.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett offered no excuse for the embarrassing defeat to the Rams, saying following the game that Denver just didn’t have what it takes to match Los Angeles from the coaching down to the execution on the field.

“We got out-coached. We got out-played. That simple,” Hackett said, per 9NEWS Sports Denver.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had a disastrous start again, as he went just 15 of 27 for a touchdown against three interceptions. He also got thrown to the ground six times for a loss of 40 yards. There weren’t a lot of good takeaways for the Broncos from that game, with the Rams dominating them completely on both ends of the field. The Broncos’ lethargic showing gets further highlighted when considering the fact that the Rams played with Baker Mayfield, who’s only been with Los Angeles a few weeks, and without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Just allowing over 50 points to a team that isn’t even going to make the playoffs was extremely frustrating on its own for the Broncos, but scoring only 14 points makes the day doubly hard to swallow for Denver and its fans.

The Broncos are now 4-11, with only two more games left on their 2022 schedule. They play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17 before their regular-season finale in Week 18 at home versus the Los Angeles Chargers.