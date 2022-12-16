By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson recovered from the concussion he suffered in Week 14. However, even though he cleared concussion protocol, it doesn’t mean that Wilson will be the Broncos’ starting QB against the Cardinals in Week 15.

Aric DiLalla, the Broncos’ team reporter, stated that while Wilson had recovered from his concussion, he will not play against Arizona. When asked why Wilson would sit out, Broncos’ head coach Nathaniel Hackett offered a straightforward response.

“As an organization, we’ve decided to give him another week,” Hackett said of Wilson.

While Denver still lost 34-28, Wilson played well before suffering his concussion. He completed 23-of-36 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The injury came after Wilson took a hard hit to the ground after a quarterback scramble.

Russell Wilson — Likely entering concussion protocol. I doubt he returns to the game. pic.twitter.com/0vywOwj48o — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 11, 2022

The Broncos are just 3-10 on the year and have already been eliminated from the playoffs. After signing Wilson to a five-year, $242 million contract prior to the season, it makes sense for Denver to ensure their quarterbacks health for the future.

In Wilson’s place, Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos in Week 15. Rypien has appeared in two games this season, starting one. He has completed just 51.9% of his passes for 241 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Russell Wilson’s first season with the Broncos has not gone according to plan. In 12 games, he has completed 60.4% of his passes for 2,805 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He might not be playing this week, but Denver’s future is tied to the success of Wilson. Now recovered for the Broncos, they’ll give him an extra week to rest before hopefully coming back and finishing the season strong.