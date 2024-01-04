It's another season of disappointment for Denver Broncos tackle Garett Bolles, who didn't express much confidence in the team's decision-making.

As the Denver Broncos finish up their seventh consecutive season with no playoffs, offensive tackle Garett Bolles couldn't help but lament the issues that have continually plagued the team since they drafted him in 2017.

“I don’t know, man. My job is just to block (for) the quarterback. So I protect them on the field, I protect them off the field, that's what the Broncos pay me to do. As frustrating as it is, it’s frustrating for me, since I’ve been here for so long & it’s just the same crap over & over again,” Bolles told assembled media on Wednesday, courtesy of Denver Sports' Andrew Mason.

The late season shuffle that Sean Payton executed, benching Russell Wilson and starting Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in the team's final two games, seemed to weigh on Bolles in particular.

“You know, it’s a tough situation, that things happen around here. I think [Stidham] was my 13th quarterback that I blocked for. So, it’s frustrating for me, especially.

“But at the same time, that’s who Coach (Sean Payton) wanted, and I’ve gotta do my job.”

Bolles' patience wearing thin

2018 was the lone season that the Broncos had any stability at the quarterback position since Bolles was selected out of Utah in the first round of the 2017 draft. Case Keenum started all 16 games that season, leading Denver to a 6-10 record.

Around that season, Bolles has blocked for the likes of Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, Brandon Allen, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien, Teddy Bridgewater, and Wilson, plus a surreal Covid-led start at quarterback for wide receiver Kendall Hinton.

The Broncos have not qualified for postseason play since winning Super Bowl 50 under Peyton Manning. Which means that Bolles will complete his seventh season in the NFL and still will not have tasted playoff football.

It's clearly something that's bothering Bolles as questions swirl about Payton's plans for the 2024 Broncos.