The Dolphins wide receiver made some history on Wednesday.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is having another legendary year in which he's put up 112 receptions for 1,717 yards and 12 touchdowns.

For much of the season the Dolphins star was an MVP candidate and was on pace to break Calvin Johnson's single season receiving yards record. He likely won't reach those feats this season, but he already became the first receiver in NFL history to put up multiple 1,700 yard seasons. It's no surprise that Hill on Wednesday was named to the NFL Pro Bowl.

With the honor, Hill set an interesting NFL record, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN:

“Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is now the first WR in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first 8 seasons in the league”

But it wasn't all good news for the Dolphis wide receiver on Wednesday. Hill's $6.9 million Florida mansion caught fire. Fortunately Hill and his family were safe, but many Miami fans were curious about the status of their wideout. Thankfully, Drew Rosenhaus, his agent, set out to disclose how the superstar has been feeling:

“Tyreek and his family were handling it with as much poise as you could hope. He was very grateful to the firefighters and everyone who did indeed save his home,” said Rosenhaus.

The fire broke out at 2 pm in Southwest Ranches. Tyreek Hill was not inside the Florida mansion at the time. He was with the Dolphins for their team practice.

The Miami Dolphins next take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.