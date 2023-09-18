Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have not gotten off to a great start to the 2023 season. Although the Broncos held a 21-3 lead at one point during Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, Wilson and the offense struggled mightily down the stretch, and the team ultimately fell by a score of 35-33.

After the game, Wilson was the subject of some internet trolling after his struggles from a year ago have apparently continued into 2023.

Some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, noted Wilson's apparent inability to stay on his feet throughout the game.

Others equated the Broncos' 2023 season thus far to a fire.

Me watching Russell Wilson and the Broncos in the Second Half pic.twitter.com/WxKsvYG4HB — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) September 17, 2023

Denver Broncos fans watching Russell Wilson in the 1st half vs in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/z7dMtSHfHR — Shirt-Ish (@Shirt_Ish) September 17, 2023

Russell Wilson and the Broncos actually had a chance to tie the game after completing a miraculous Hail Mary on the final play of the fourth quarter. However, the team was unable to cash in on the two point conversion, which gave the victory to the Commanders.

Broncos fans seeing Russell Wilson hit a Hail Mary to end up losing by 2: pic.twitter.com/KG2kjnh5kS — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) September 17, 2023

It's safe to say that this is not the start Broncos fans had envisioned following the struggles the team experienced a year ago. Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton was brought in this summer to help revamp the offense, and although it wasn't abysmal on Sunday (as it was in Week 1), Wilson and his teammates still left a lot to be desired, especially in the second half.

The Broncos will try to finally enter the win column in Week 3 when they pay a visit to the Miami Dolphins. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET from Miami.