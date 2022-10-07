Broncos’ Russell Wilson protector dealt devastating injury update

A tough night for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos just got even tougher. If the hard-to-watch loss wasn’t bad enough, Wilson’s top protector Garett Bolles, who was carted off the field with a leg injury, received a devastating injury update. Per Mike Klis of 9News.

Per source, Broncos LT Garett Bolles suffered a broken right leg. Further exams needed to determine severity. Best case is roughly 6 weeks. But there is fear he could miss more. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 7, 2022

Per Klis, Garett Bolles suffered a broken leg during the Thursday Night Football loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The Broncos will conduct further exams to determine an exact timetable, though Bolles is expected to miss six weeks in the best-case scenario.

Just a devastating blow for Denver and Russell Wilson. Bolles, 30, has started 82 games in six seasons for the Broncos. A former first round pick back in 2017, Bolles has never made a Pro Bowl but has been a reliable starter for Denver in his career.

The Russell Wilson protector had earned a solid 68.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his play thus far in 2022. Now, the Broncos already-stagnant offense will have to find a way to be productive without their starting left tackle.

Wilson was sacked four times in the Thursday Night Football loss, as his Broncos offensive line resembled those that he became accustomed to during his time in Seattle. Unfortunately, it isn’t going to get any easier with Bolles sidelined.

This Broncos offense has yet to exceed 25 points in a game this year, as they have failed to meet the preseason hype that surrounded them after the addition of Wilson.

Broncos fans are hoping that this loss is rock bottom for the team. Hopefully it is.