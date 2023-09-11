The Denver Broncos suffered a heartbreaking 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders to open their regular season on Sunday.

Despite the loss, the offense showed some improvement from their abysmal showing last season. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was quick to credit the efforts from his teammates.

“I thought we played well on offense throughout the game,” said Wilson in his postgame presser. “I thought we made some great plays. Guys were battling up front, I thought the offensive line did a tremendous job. … Courtland Sutton played a great game. It was also really good to see Javonte [Williams] back in the game.”

While there were some positives, there were still some drives that stalled and left the Broncos without key points.

“I think the biggest thing is we had six possessions, I thought we did well on pretty much all of them. I think the biggest thing is just finding one more play here,” said Wilson.

Wilson himself showed improvement from his poor 2022 season, as he looked far more comfortable running the new Sean Payton offense. Against the Raiders, Wilson was 27-for-34 with 177 passing yards and two touchdowns.

“We've got a lot of work to do just because it is a long season,” said Wilson. “It's gonna be something that we're gonna do everything we can to be our best. But I feel great. The only thing that is disappointing is that we didn't come up with the win tonight.”

The Broncos will look to get back into the win column when they play the Washington Commanders in Week 2.