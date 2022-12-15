By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos 2022 season just keeps getting messier and messier. They are officially out of the playoff hunt with a 3-10 record in a season where they were expected to be going head-to-head with the other teams in the high-profile AFC West. Making matters worse, quarterback Russell Wilson picked up a concussion in Denver’s Week 14 loss, throwing their offense into even more chaos.

Wilson hasn’t been good in his first season with the Broncos, but it’s clear he gives them best shot at winning, not that it really matters anymore this season, though. Denver is just playing out the string now, but it sounds like Wilson isn’t going to go down without a fight, as he is progressing in his return from the concussion he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Via Zac Stevens:

“Russell Wilson WILL practice today on a limited basis, per Hackett.”

This is good news for the Broncos, even though their season is already over. Denver will be looking to establish some sort of consistency or rhythm on offense throughout the remainder of the season, or anything to build off of for next season. There aren’t many silver linings from this season, but considering the investment the team made in Wilson, they need to have him on the field.

Some fans may be looking to see someone else under center in Denver to close the season, and while that does make a bit of sense, it’s better to continue to try to get Wilson and this offense to click, even if it means nothing at this point. So while this may seem a bit pointless, Wilson’s status in the concussion is definitely worth keeping an eye on over the next few days.