When many counted the Broncos out, Russell Wilson and company fired back with a big win over the Vikings in Week 11.

The Denver Broncos are riding high after beating the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, 21-20. This marks the Broncos' fourth-straight victory, and puts them smack dab in the tight race for one of the last AFC Wildcard spots.

Early in the season, the playoffs seemed incredibly far-fetched for the Broncos, as they started a woeful 1-5. But now it seems like Denver is starting to heat up, and their confidence is growing each week.

That confidence helped the Broncos orchestrate a game-winning drive, in which quarterback Russell Wilson heaved a deep ball to wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who made the spectacular touchdown grab over the top of a Vikings defender.

“I just tried to put it in only a place that he could get it and sure enough—I think my head was kind of turned to the side, and I heard the crowd go crazy and I knew he caught it,” Wilson said on Sutton's catch. “We just believe in each other. We knew that we were going to win this game. That’s how we felt. That was our mindset.”

Broncos battle back

The Broncos' recent success has given the team a glimpse of what they could be, and now, they want more.

“I think the best thing is we’re getting a small taste of what winning feels like around here,” said Wilson. “There’s a lot more winning that we have to do. There’s a lot more great teams ahead of us.”

The Broncos will face another huge test when the Cleveland Browns and the league's best defense come into Denver in Week 12.