Russell Wilson’s first tweet following Broncos $245 million extension proves he’s all about getting the bag

Let’s get this bag! That’s probably what Russell Wilson was thinking as he signed the dotted line on a massive five-year, $245 million contract extension. Evidently, the bag-chasing doesn’t just stop with his football endeavors. Shortly after news of the extension broke, Wilson sent out a very appropriate tweet.

I'm all about changing and evolving the game… just like @NFLonPrime. See you in Week 5 with the iconic @WilsonFootball, @PrimeVideo. #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/PO6b2d4NbE — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 1, 2022

Ahh, good, old shameless advertising! That’s right, fans flocking to Russell Wilson’s Twitter page expecting to see a “Let’s ride” tweet or hype message were instead treated to an Amazon Prime ad.

Even after securing a monster $245 million extension, Wilson is still out there building the wealth. The Broncos star says that he’s “all about changing and evolving the game” but what it should really say is that he is all about chasing that money!

Jokes aside, the Broncos star did send out another tweet shortly after the ad post, thanking God for the positive development in his life.

Russell Wilson is finally getting paid like the top-tier quarterback he is. A Super Bowl champion, Wilson has posted just one losing season in 10 years in the league, making nine Pro Bowls in the process.

He enjoyed years of success with the Seattle Seahawks, though the relationship between the two sides seemed to sour at the end of his tenure. The Wisconsin product was then traded to the Broncos in March in a blockbuster deal in return for three players and four draft picks.

Now, the Broncos are paying Russell Wilson to take them to a place they haven’t been since 2015, when they last won a Super Bowl.