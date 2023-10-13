Denver Broncos pass rusher Frank Clark missed the team’s 19-8 Week 6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs while trade rumors swirl around him. After the game, Broncos head coach Sean Payton (kind of) addressed the situation, even though his only update was that there is no deal yet.

“Sean Payton on Frank Clark ‘Nothing to announce. We’ll keep you posted.’,” Denver Gazette Broncos beat reporter tweeted Thursday night after the game.

Clark is a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl Champion who played four seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and four for the Chiefs after the Seahawks took him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has 58.5 sacks in his career.

The Broncos signed Clark this offseason to bolster the pass rush, but after an atrocious 1-5 start, a Frank Clark trade is expected to be a part of the team’s fire sale that started when they offloaded fellow OLB Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers.

On Thursday morning before the Broncos' Week 6 loss to the Chiefs, the franchise and Clark restructured his deal to make it easier to trade him.

When Sean Payton and company do trade Clark, it will likely be to a contender where the 30-year-old can add to a winning defense. Some of the top possible destinations for Clark include the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, or he could even go back to the Chiefs now that it will cost whatever team that picks him up less than a million dollars to do so.

The Broncos take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, and it would be a shock if Clark is still on the team at that juncture.