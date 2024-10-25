It was a frightening situation for Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who was the victim of a shooting after leaving a strip club in Denver earlier in the week on October 18. He suffered gunshot wounds to his left arm and the back of his head, but his injuries weren't life-threatening.

The shooting took place near South Quebec Street and East Union Avenue in Denver; both Reynolds and another man were treated at a local hospital and soon released.

Reynolds, who was already on injured reserve after undergoing finger surgery earlier in the month, was “pretty shaken up” according to head coach Sean Payton via ESPN.

“Josh Reynolds last week was involved in a very serious incident. I'm kind of like you where I've got the initial details, [but] he's fortunate,” Payton said after Friday's practice. “I've had a chance to talk with him, he was pretty shaken up.”

The Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday; the good news for the team is that Reynolds has been present for team activities after the ordeal.

So far this season, Reynolds has amassed 183 yards on 12 receptions with one touchdown.

WR Josh Reynolds is in his first season with the Broncos

A native of San Antonio, Reynolds played collegiately for both Tyler Junior College and Texas A&M before being selected 117th overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2017 NFL Draft; he would soon be inked to a four-year contract.

After his tenure with the Rams ended, Reynolds signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans but only played five games for them before being waived and subsequently picked up by the Detroit Lions.

He later signed a two-year extension with the Lions and hauled in 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns during the 2023 season as the Lions advanced to the NFC Championship game.

During the offseason, he signed a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos but hasn't played since suffering a fractured finger during a touchdown catch against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week Five.