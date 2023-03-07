Sean Payton is welcoming a familiar face to Mile High City, as the Denver Broncos have reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Lil’jordan Humphrey, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Broncos signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who spent the 2019-2021 seasons in New Orleans with HC Sean Payton before playing six games for the Patriots in 2022.

Lil’jordan Humphrey last suited up in the NFL for the New England Patriots in the 2022 season. During his time with the Pats, Humphrey, who will turn 25 in April, played in only six games and collected just 20 receiving yards on two receptions and four targets. He saw action for just 34 percent of offensive snaps in 2022 and 16 percent of special teams snaps.

Lil’jordan Humphrey went undrafted in 2019 but was able to make his way to the league when he signed a contract with Payton’s former team, the New Orleans Saints. In three seasons with the Saints, Humphrey generated 295 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 15 catches and 24 targets, with the bulk of those numbers manufactured during the 2021 NFL season.

With the Broncos, it appears that Humphrey is going to fill in a backup role for the team behind the likes of Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, and KJ Hamler. Having been coached before by Payton, Humphrey shouldn’t take much time adjusting to his new football environment and could even be a big help to his teammates in terms of acclimating to the new schemes that Payton will be implementing in his first year as head coach of Denver.

In 2022, the Broncos were dead last in the league in scoring offense with an average of just 16.9 points per game.