The relationship between Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph reportedly got off to a rocky start, but Payton came out and said that the two are in a good spot after the win against the Green Bay Packers last week, despite .

“I'm in a great spot with him,” Sean Payton said, via Zac Stevens of DNVR. “You have to understand one thing about me. He won't be the only one. I was frustrated, and you don't want to use those timeouts. Sometimes, it's hard to be pleased or not upset. You want to play your perfect game.”

The Broncos defense got off to a very poor start to the season, giving up 37.5 points per game in the first four weeks of the season. Vance Joseph, who is a previous head coach of the Broncos, received a lot of criticism. However, the last two games for the Broncos defense has been very good. They gave up just 19 to the Kansas City Chiefs in a loss on the road on Thursday Night Football, and held the Green Bay Packers to 17 points in the win at home last week.

Joseph's defense will get a second crack at the Chiefs this week. This time at home. The unit put up an effort that was good enough to win if the offense could have produced more.

It will be interesting to see how the Broncos defense performs, and if this time around the offense can put up a performance that gives them a chance to pull an upset.