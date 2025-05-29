No, the Denver Broncos didn’t get Ashton Jeanty. But they were able to grab a running back they think will make a big difference for them. And that player is the Broncos' rookie who stood out the most in the 2025 minicamp.

After selecting cornerback Jahdae Barron in the first round with the No. 20 overall pick, the Broncos settled in for R.J. Harvey in Round 2. There are question marks about the 5-foot-8, 205-pound Harvey, but he fits what Broncos head coach Sean Payton called a need, according to espn.com.

“It's also no secret that coach Sean Payton wants someone who can create matchup problems and make plays in space,” Steve Muench wrote. “Harvey has a chance to fill that ‘joker’ role.”

Broncos RB R.J. Harvey off to good start

Payton said Harvey looks the part, according to Sports Illustrated.

“He has picked up on what we are doing really quickly,” Payton said. “You can tell it’s important to him. This is the first exposure to the training room, weight room, the schedule, the nutrition, the practice. There is a lot more than just, ‘Hey we’re going to run these plays.’ He has looked good though. We are glad he is here.”

And Harvey believes in himself, according to espn.com.

“I feel I can do it all,” Harvey said. “I can catch the ball out of the backfield, I can run it in space, and I'm ready to just showcase all my skills. I'm excited.”

Broncos general manager George Paton explained why the team drafted Harvey.

“Harvey — [he] was kind of our pet cat throughout the process,” Paton said. “His running style, he's dynamic, really good vision, really good instincts, really good contact balance, highly explosive. We thought maybe he had the best vision in the draft.”

Payton added, “The very first thing you see in the evaluation is his running ability. I heard comparisons to [former Saints running back] Darren Sproles. So, contact balance, vision.

“You can see it, his ability to get in and out, his ability to catch, you can see his instincts, the pass game. He had a lot of big plays in the pass game. You just don't see all the routes and you can see those at the pro day, and we think he can keep going like this and really in pass protection he can improve as well, like all these college runners.”

Could RB R.J. Harvey be a Broncos star?

Despite his size, Harvey could be a three-down back, according to broncoswire.com.

“I know the question is, ‘Is he a three-down back?’ ” Payton said. “Well, he’s going to play on third down, but he could play on third down where the tight end is in protection opposite. There’s a lot we can do relative to really suit his strengths.

Article Continues Below

“It would happen occasionally with Darren (Sproles) where I’d say to him, ‘Every once in a while you might get matched up on NaVorro Bowman or [Patrick] Willis. I’m not going to make a habit of doing that, but…’ If you watch (Harvey’s) stature, he’s put together pretty well. So there’s a difference between a small runner and a short runner. We’re not interested in the small runners, but we’re OK with the short runners.”

Harvey turned in impressive performances in the minicamp, according to predominantlyorange.com.

“One of the biggest winners over the weekend for the Broncos was running back RJ Harvey,” Sayre Bedinger wrote. “Harvey looked fantastic in the footage media was allowed to capture, showing his explosiveness and quickness while also impressing when he got the chance to talk to the media folks.

“Harvey made a great first impression and is well on his way to becoming the Broncos' top running back this season. He and Sean Payton sat down to watch old tape of Darren Sproles and Alvin Kamara. The Broncos feel he has untapped potential in the passing game, and we might be getting ready to see this guy absolutely unleashed.”

RB R.J. Harvey said he can do many things

Harvey said he’s excited about playing the kind of roles enjoyed by Sproles and Kamara under Payton.

“Definitely want to be like those guys,” Harvey said. “Like Darren Sproles, he went crazy with the Saints. Kamara, too. I want to be better than those guys, so I'm going to work every day, get better, just prove myself to all the vets and the coaches. I want to make an immediate impact in this league.”

Another thing in Harvey’s favor is the way he embraced being on the same team as Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

“I love how he plays,” Harvey said via the team’s PR department. “I feel like this is a great team, had a great year last year, a young team, great defense. I’m just ready to get to work with all the vets.”

Nix contacted all of the Broncos’ rookies and welcomed them, according to DNVR Broncos. And Nix has a legend in his corner, former Denver quarterback Peyton Manning.

“It’s been a good fit,” Manning said dvia Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan. “I just see it continuing to get better. You could tell Sean was interested in him early on as a player, as a person. And I think he’s been everything that Sean was kind of hoping he would be. Just a gym rat, a guy that loves ball, a guy that wants more. ‘Hey, give me more, I can handle it.'”