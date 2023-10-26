The Denver Broncos are seven weeks into their season and currently sit at a miserable 2-5 record.

Just about everything that could have gone wrong for the Broncos, has gone wrong. They've lost key players to injury, allowed 70 points in a morbidly embarrassing loss, have active losing streaks against their division rivals, and much more.

With the Broncos season basically over, should they go full-fire sale mode? Maybe collect as many draft picks as possible in an effort to build a better future for the team?

Let's take a look at some potential trade candidates for the Broncos.

WR Courtland Sutton could be on the move

On paper, the Broncos have an incredibly talented-looking wide receiver room. Unfortunately, that has never really come to fruition on the field.

Sutton is everything you want in a wide receiver. He has great size, great hands, and often has a knack for coming down with the ball after contested catches.

After being drafted by the Broncos in 2018, Sutton has only eclipsed one 1,000-receiving-yard season in 2019. The following season he tore his ACL, limiting him to only one game on the season. Since then, Sutton has yet to really catch fire as a passing threat, but it's hard to really knock him for that. After all, he has had to deal with a constant carousel at quarterback and head coach since he entered the league.

Sutton is a really solid pass catcher, but if the Broncos are really going into fire sale mode, Sutton could offer them a solid return of draft picks if he is traded. Besides, he could probably see much more success on a team with a more competent offense.

Trading LB Josey Jewell is possible

This trade may be a bit of a far cry considering how thin the Broncos are at middle linebacker.

Currently, Jewell and Alex Singleton are the Broncos two starting middle linebackers. Despite the Broncos' alarming defensive regression, Jewell and Singleton have been tackling machines.

Jewell's health has come into question however and may end up affecting his trade value. Since entering the league in 2018, Jewell has only played two full seasons. All of his other seasons have been riddled with various injuries. But when he has been healthy, he's been a solid starting linebacker for the Broncos.

Jewell is entering the final year of his contract, and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024. With Jewell's expiring contract, the Broncos could be persuaded into trading him away to a linebacker-needy team. While this move will leave the Broncos down a starting middle linebacker, again, they could just be looking to hoard as many draft picks as possible.

Could QB Russell Wilson go?

Yes, this suggestion is a bit crazy and is very unlikely to happen. But let's just explore the idea a bit.

It has become increasingly evident that Wilson is no longer the player he used to be. During the offseason, the Broncos brought in head coach Sean Payton in an effort to help “fix” Wilson. While the offense has looked a bit more competent than it did last season, it seems that Payton's efforts to bring out “prime” Wilson are futile. He just simply isn't that player anymore.

As the weeks go on, the more bitter the Broncos probably feel about the massive trade package they assembled to acquire Wilson.

Frankly, there isn't a market for Wilson to be traded right now. Even a QB-needy team most likely wouldn't dare take on Wilson's contract. If anything, teams will most likely ask the Broncos to take the bulk of Wilson's contract. But if the Broncos are truly in fire sale mode with their sights set on a top draft selection, could they be trying to move Wilson before the season ends? And are they that desperate to get rid of him?

There have been rumors that Payton wants Wilson traded, and that he's already kind of done trying to work with him. And the more the season progresses, the more likely it seems that Wilson's time in Denver is becoming less guaranteed.

Can the Broncos shock the world and move Wilson before the trade deadline?