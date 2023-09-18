New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is not happy with his team after their frustrating home loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Although the Broncos led the game 21-3 at one point early on, Payton's team would ultimately collapse down the stretch and fall by a final score of 35-33.

After the game, Payton, who joined the team as their head coach this past offseason, sounded off on his defense and what they will need to improve going forward.

“I thought we were poor. … we’re going to face better offenses than that,” said Payton, per Mike Klis of 9News.

Although Sean Payton has primarily been known as an offensive specialist throughout his career, the majority of which was spent with the New Orleans Saints, he was still hoping to see more from Denver's defensive unit on Sunday.

Last week in the narrow home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, it was Russell Wilson and the Broncos' offense that ultimately did the team in. On Sunday, however, the defense was consistently unable to get stops throughout the second half.

Wilson would ultimately launch and miraculously complete a hail mary on the last place of regulation that gave the Broncos a chance to knot the score at 35; however, Wilson and his team were unable to convert on the two-point conversion, sealing the game for the Commanders.

Payton and the Broncos will look to finally get into the win column when they take on the Miami Dolphins on the road September 24. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM.