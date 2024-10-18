Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton's return to New Orleans included a 33-10 victory against his old team. The Saints fans embraced their former coach, coincidentally on the same night that Drew Brees was formally inducted into the franchise Hall of Fame.

Payton joined the Thursday Night Football crew following the huge win, and spoke on the reunion at Caesars Superdome.

“It was hard coming back here. So many emotions. It’s about the players, Payton said,” per Troy Renck of The Denver Post.

Payton won a Super Bowl in New Orleans in 2010, and he's the winningest coach in franchise history with a record of 152-89.

The Saints went with rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, who played commendably despite injuries to his key wide receivers in Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. Rattler completed 25-of-35 passes for 172 yards, and didn't commit any turnovers to Denver's stout defense.

Broncos dedicate Thursday Night Football win to Sean Payton

The Broncos were led by defense, and a tremendous outing by Bo Nix on Thursday Night Football in Week 7. Nix executed the offensive game plan to perfection, and it translated to the Broncos jumping out to a cozy lead in the first half. Totaling 389 yards, Javonte Williams stepped up huge in the team's run-heavy sets. He carried the football 14 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Payton's rhythmic game plan gave the Broncos all the edge against a depleted Saints lineup, and it was one of those occasions where he displayed just why his coaching prowess is mentioned among the greatest in history.

Nix said of the win, “I thought we had great energy from the jump.” It was important to players to win for Payton.

The Broncos sit at 4-3, and are attempting to make a long-awaited push for the AFC West. While the Chiefs are still well in control of the division, Payton has the potential to guide Denver past them with much of the regular season left to play.