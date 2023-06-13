The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA title Monday night, defeating the Miami Heat in five games. It was also Michael Malone's first title as a head coach and he got a special shoutout from a fellow Denver coach with a ring, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

“Congratulations to the Nuggets and Mike [Malone] and his staff and his team. It was fun to watch,” Payton said. “It's tremendous for the city. There's nothing like it.”

Payton himself won a championship as the coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2010. Though the sports are different, being a championship-winning coach in any sport puts you in a special sort of fraternity among coaches.

Payton was present at multiple Nuggets playoff games over the last couple of weeks, including the clinching victory on Monday. Nikola Jokic and co. were 10-1 at home en route to the title, with the lone loss coming in Game 2 of the NBA Finals to the Heat.

The Broncos named Payton their new head coach on Feb. 3. Tasked with taking over a five-win team, Payton has some hefty expectations on his shoulders. He'll try to get quarterback Russell Wilson back on track and bring a talented Broncos team back to the postseason.

It's nice to see Sean Payton already getting accustomed to his new digs in Denver and embracing the city's sports culture. It's been popular as of late thanks to the Nuggets' championship and the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup victory last summer. Can Payton lead the Broncos to championship glory as well?