Jim Harbaugh thinks that JJ McCarthy is going to be picked very early.

Jim Harbaugh will more than likely not be JJ McCarthy's head coach next year in the NFL, but he won't stop raving about his Michigan football quarterback. Harbaugh, McCarthy and the Wolverines just won the national title, and now they are both going to the NFL. McCarthy was the quarterback that Harbaugh won the most with at Michigan, and he took the Wolverines to the mountaintop of college football.

JJ McCarthy has been the quarterback for the Michigan football team for the past two seasons, and he was outstanding. He finished with a 27-1 record, he beat Ohio State in both games as the starter, he won two Big Ten titles as the starter and he won a national championship. He should be a first round pick in the NFL Draft, and Harbaugh actually thinks he'll be the first QB taken.

“Arm talent, athleticism, it factor, winning with numbing repetition,” Jim Harbaugh said of McCarthy during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “Don't be surprised when, if/when he goes, he's the number one quarterback off the board. That's that's my prediction right now. When people get a load of JJ in what he, you know, how he can throw the ball, how he spins it, his athleticism, his intelligence, you know, talking about it factor, you know, he's got it. The competitiveness that he has and they get around him and they really start digging in and they start talking to him. That's an early prediction for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

While McCarthy is a great quarterback and he will likely be taken pretty early in the draft, first QB taken might be a bit of a stretch. He was fantastic at Michigan, but there a few guys ahead of him in the draft order, and Caleb Williams is a virtual lock to be the first overall pick, and he's a QB.

Michigan football fans will miss the JJ McCarthy/Jim Harbaugh era as these past two seasons have been two of the best the school has ever seen. Who knows, maybe the two of them will reunite at some point in the NFL. No matter what, they will be missed by all in Ann Arbor.