The Denver Broncos are starting to come into shape under head coach Sean Payton. The short-lived Russell Wilson era is over and new Payton and rookie QB Bo Nix will be the team's new future. Denver's head coach recently revealed his plans for QB snaps ahead of the team's final preseason game of the year.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has already named Bo Nix the starter for the 2024 NFL season. As a result, he will not play in the team's preseason finale against the Cardinals, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Instead, QB Jarrett Stidham will start against the Cardinals and Zach Wilson will fill in after that.

“I'd like to see (Stidham) get eight to 12 plays,” Payton said. “Then we'll get a lo to f work with Zach (beginning) at some point in that first or early second quarter.”

Bo Nix has looked like a solid rookie quarterback thus far throughout the preseason.

In his two games played, he has gone 23 of 30 for 205 passing yards and two touchdowns. That gives him a 76.7% completion percentage and a quarterback rating of 116.7. Nix also added 29 rushing yards. These numbers don't blow you away, but it shows the whole package that Nix has always promised. There is efficiency in the passing game and some rushing upside that is a good nice-to-have trait.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton recalls impressive Bo Nix play with Oregon football

It has always been clear that Denver wanted Bo Nix to win the starting job. That is true for almost any QB drafted in the early parts of the first round. Especially a team like the Broncos who are desperate for some stability at football's most important position.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton recent shared one play that he says helped him fall in love with Nix as a prospect.

“There was a play that I've never seen before where the guard was blocking a three-technique and he kind of climbed and he actually slipped under between the guard and the three-technique, came out the other side and threw it,” Sean Payton said, according to Jon Heath of Broncos Wire. “… I just had never seen that ever happen. It was the first time I ever saw it in my life where the quarterback kind of ducked between the rusher and the blocker and kind of came out the other end.”

It seems that the play Payton is referring to is one from Oregon's blowout win against California last season. During the play in question, Nix dipped between a pass rusher and an offensive lineman just like Payton described.

Bo Nix certainly seems to have every trait that successful modern NFL QBs have. Now he just needs to prove it on the gridiron.

The Broncos kick off the regular season with a trip to Lumen Field to take on the Seahawks on September 8th at 4:05PM ET.