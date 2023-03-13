Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

The Denver Broncos and guard Ben Powers are reportedly in agreement on a four-year, $52 million contract, per Jeremy Fowler. $28.5 million is guaranteed, per Fowler as well. The move adds necessary protection for quarterback Russell Wilson and should enhance the Broncos’ offense overall.

Fowler played in all 17 games last season and has committed only six penalties in four seasons, per Aric DiLalla. He’s emerged as a capable guard in the NFL and should benefit from head coach Sean Payton’s offensive schemes.

It is no secret that Russell Wilson struggled during the 2022 campaign. He finished the season with over 3,500 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Denver believed Wilson could help them reach new heights in 2022, but his first season with the Broncos was far from ideal. The organization is now hoping that Sean Payton can help the QB return to form in 2023.

Bringing in a player like Ben Powers will help matters. Denver came into the offseason looking to bolster their offensive line and that is exactly what they did to kickoff NFL Free Agency. Will Powers make or break their 2023 season? No, but he will make things easier on Russell Wilson which will lead to an all-around better passing attack.

Speaking of make or break years, the 2023 season could be Wilson’s last in Denver if he labors once again. The team will be forced to make a difficult decision next offseason if improvement isn’t shown.

For now, the Broncos will continue to look for ways to improve their roster in NFL free agency following this Ben Powers signing.