To say Von Miller is excited to suit up for the Buffalo Bills would be a massive understatement. Just watch his message to Bills Mafia in a hype video ahead of their Week 1 matchup against his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. But his latest words may sting a bit for some Denver Broncos fans.

In a recent sit down with Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, Von Miller was vocal about the “genuine” support he’s been feeling from the fans in Buffalo:

“First and foremost, it’s different. It’s way different in L.A. It’s way different in Denver. But I feel like we got genuine people that genuinely care about you. That genuinely want to see you win.”

Von Miller definitely isn’t underselling how genuine his experience in Buffalo has been thus far. He emphasized that he’s feeling the love from every single individual who’s been a part of his brief time with the Bills, from coaches to staff around the practice facility.

“I spent most of my time here at the facility. All the coaches and infrastructure of the team – the ops, the equipment staff, they do whatever you can to win. They really pour their soul and their heart into trying to make you better. And you can definitely feel it.”

"#BillsMafia is one of the best fan bases in all of sports and it's definitely a joy to be a part of." @VonMiller tells @michaelirvin88 he is loving his time so far in Buffalo 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TtZKkL5i8Q — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) September 7, 2022

Von Miller spent more than a decade in Denver pouring all he can into the franchise that drafted him. He helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl in the process. But there might be a tinge of sadness from Broncos fans from just how much Miller has emphasized that he truly belongs in Buffalo – even going so far as to highlight that he was supposed to go to the Bills back in the 2011 NFL Draft before getting picked by the Broncos one spot ahead of them.

Nevertheless, Von Miller’s time with the Broncos will be immortalized for good as he forges on with his career more than a thousand miles away.