Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is pushing back against accusations that his foundation only used a small portion of its proceeds for charitable purposes.
Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation came under fire earlier in the week when an Arizona Republic report found that more than 75% of every dollar it raised was not used for charity, according to federal 990 tax forms. The foundation’s executive director explained why the forms were misleading, and Wilson highlighted the explanation on Twitter.
.@WhyNotYouFdn will continue to serve & empower change in the world, one child at a time. ❤️ https://t.co/roXWxKFcr6
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 11, 2023