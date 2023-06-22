The Denver Broncos have not lived up to expectations since Russell Wilson arrived from Seattle. The quarterback's record with the team is just 4-11 overall. Wilson does not seem overly concerned about the lack of success, however. He's been hitting the gym lately, showing off his insane weight loss in a bizarre new workout video.

An ESPN analyst's recent take on Russell Wilson has Broncos fans hoping for a resurgence. According to Wilson, there is nothing to worry about, he shared in a tweet on Wednesday.

God is in control of it all! The good days and the bad ones! Keep trusting! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 21, 2023

Wilson shared the tweet a day after longtime quarterback and ESPN announcer Robert Griffin III trolled him about the workout video in a Twitter post. Griffin III compared Wilson's workout to hapless character actor and Hollywood movie star Ben Stiller.

If the Broncos are to return to their former glory in 2023, they will need improved play from Wilson and the offense. The Broncos finished near the middle of the pack in passing offense, and about the same in rushing offense.

While Griffin and others take pot shots at the team, Wilson is planning his comeback story. The former Wisconsin Badger, North Carolina State Wolfpack member, and Seattle Seahawk has over 40,000 passing yards in his career and a Super Bowl title in 2014.

History doesn't automatically predict future success, but the Broncos' signal caller is still just 34 years old, three years younger than when Tom Brady won his last Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Broncos' updated depth chart for 2023 shows Wilson as the starter at quarterback in what figures to be a high-powered offense. With so much talent in the AFC East, the going will be tough for Denver in 2023.

Wilson, for one, doesn't think Broncos fans should start worrying just yet, if ever.