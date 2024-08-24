The Denver Broncos only have one more game remaining in the NFL Preseason. Currently, big decisions have been made by Sean Payton like Bo Nix's appointment as the squad's QB1. Before their final game against the Arizona Cardinals, it looks like their offense will also be promisingly stronger come the start of the season. All of this is largely because of a big injury update to Josh Reynolds.

The Broncos wide receiver corps took a big hit before the NFL Preseason games started. Josh Reynolds reportedly had some issues with his Achilles during one of the practices. As a result, Sean Payton and the rest of the coaching staff decided to err on the side of caution when it came to Bo Nix's top weapons. However, it looks like the wideout won't be missing much time with this wear and tear on his Achilles tendon. Even the Broncos' head honcho remains optimistic that they'll be able to field him, via Ryan Mcfadden of the Denver Post.

“Today he felt a lot better. He’s fine. We just kind of backed off,” Coach Payton declared.

Heading into the NFL Preseason game against the Broncos, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick have been the primary receivers for Bo Nix. If Josh Reynolds decides to come back earlier than expected, their receiving depth will definitely be a scary sight to see in the regular season.

Sean Payton's crucial updates to other Broncos

It was not just Reynolds who was a point of concern for most Broncos fans. Their defensive unit still has not been full but it looks like this matchup against the Cardinals could change things. Both Brandon Jones and Levi Wallace have yet to see much action. This is after their hamstring injuries but there is a chance that they could be fielded before Week 1.

“We gotta see where Jones is at. We gotta see where Levi is at. There are two to four guys that haven’t gotten reps in the first two games, but there are a number of starters that won’t play. We want to win and show improvement,” Payton declared.

The Broncos have yet to lose in the NFL Preseason. They have also just got off a demolition of the Green Bay Packers with a 27-2 scoreline. All of these are good signs that they could be contenders to make a fairly deep run for a postseason spot. Will all of their woes from last year be solved?