The Denver Broncos will battle the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. We're live from the Meadowlands, sharing our NFL odds series and making a Broncos-Jets prediction and pick.

The Broncos defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-7 last weekend to nab their first win. Remarkably, they dominated from the start, not giving the Bucs a chance.

Bo Nix thrived in this one, going 25 for 36 with 216 yards passing while running nine times for 47 yards and a score. Meanwhile, practice squad player Tyler Badie rushed nine times for 47 yards. Courtland Sutton had seven receptions for 68 yards. Additionally, Lil'Jordan Humphrey had six catches for 37 yards.

The Broncos went 4 for 13 on third downs and held the Bucs to 3 for 11. Also, they went 2 for 3 on fourth downs while gaining 352 total yards. The Broncos turned the ball over once and did not allow a sack. Amazingly, they forced two turnovers and created seven sacks.

The Jets defeated the New England Patriots 24-3. Ultimately, they took control and did not relinquish control as they showed the entire country why things are different now.

Aaron Rodgers passed for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Braelon Allen rushed 11 times for 55 yards. Bryce Hall ran 16 times for 54 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 29 yards. Meanwhile, Tyler Conklin had five catches for 93 yards. Allen Lazard had three receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. Furthermore, Garrett Wilson had five catches for 33 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets had 27 first downs and went 10 for 15 on third downs. The offense finished with 400 total yards and did not turn the ball over while letting Rodgers get sacked twice. Conversely, the defense forced one turnover and had seven sacks. The Jets also dominated the time of possession, 40:05-19:56.

The Broncos lead the head-to-head series 22-18-1. Somehow, these teams have played every season over the last four seasons. The Jets defeated the Broncos 31-21 at Mile High last season and have won the last two. However, the Broncos won the last showdown at the Meadowlands in 2021.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Broncos-Jets Odds

Denver Broncos: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +290

New York Jets: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 39.5 (-115)

Under: 39.5 (-105)

How to Watch Broncos vs. Jets

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Broncos finally secured that win. Now, they must figure out how to do it again. The only way to beat the Jets is to run the ball effectively. Thus, the Broncos must do that to help Nix.

Nix has passed for 600 yards and four interceptions while rushing 18 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Yet, he has not thrown a touchdown yet. Bodie has run 10 times for 86 yards and will likely get another chance. Unfortunately, Javonte Williams has struggled, running 24 times for 52 yards on a measly 2.2 yards per carry. Jaleel McLaughlin has also struggled, running 18 times for 40 yards. Meanwhile, Josh Reynolds has 11 catches for 174 yards, while Sutton has 12 for 132.

The defense has been effective. Significantly, Jonathon Cooper has six solo tackles and three sacks. Zach Allen has tallied four solo tackles and two sacks. Also, Alex Singleton has added 17 solo tackles and one interception.

The Broncos will cover the spread if they can find some running lanes and chew the clock. Then, the defense must stop Hall and rattle Rodgers.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets have looked good so far. The trick is to do it again as they attempt to go to 3-1 in a game where they are the heavy favorites. Of course, it starts with Rodgers.

Rodgers has passed for 624 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He has been good so far. Hall has been strong. So far, he has rushed 46 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns while catching 16 passes for 120 yards and a score. Allen has also run the ball well. Significantly, he has rushed 19 times for 96 yards and a touchdown while catching six passes for 45 yards and a score. Wilson has 15 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown. Also, Lazard has 11 catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Conklin has also added seven catches for 109 yards.

The defense has remained stout. Overall, Will McDonald IV has five solo tackles and five sacks. Michael Clemons has one solo tackle and 1.5 sacks, while Solomon Thomas has tallied five solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Likewise, Sauce Gardner has garnered seven solo tackles and one sack while still searching for his first pick.

The Jets will cover the spread if they get Hall going and Rodgers finds his open receivers. Then, the defense must put all the pressure on Nix.

Final Broncos-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Broncos are 2-1 against the spread, while the Jets are also 2-1. Also, the Broncos have covered the spread in both road games, while the Jets are 1-0 at the Meadowlands. Because the Jets have had 10 days to prepare for this, they should roll. In fact, we expect them to. The Jets have more talent than the Broncos. Furthermore, they have the home field and will look to keep the momentum going. Nix has a bright future. But there will be hiccups. This will be one of them.

Final Broncos-Jets Prediction & Pick: New York Jets -7.5 (-105)