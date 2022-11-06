Brooks Koepka is one of the best professional golfers in the world. He has won two U.S. Open Championships and two PGA Championships. Brooks has also tallied solid showings in the Masters and The Open Championship in the past. While he has been successful on the golf course and is now a part of LIV Golf, the same can be said about his love life. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims.

Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims reportedly met each other in 2015 at the Masters. Around this time, Jena confessed that they were just friends at that point. However, two years later, the couple went public in the U.S. Open, where Brooks won his first major.

Although this is usually a special event, the announcement caused a stir when announcer Joe Buck mistook Jena for Brooks’ ex-girlfriend, Becky Edwards. Fortunately, the couple escaped to Las Vegas to celebrate Brooks’ victory. Furthermore, Jena also admitted that Buck’s mishap wasn’t worth making an issue of. Since then, the couple has been going strong.

Jena Sims was born on December 30, 1988, in Winder, Georgia. She studied at Winder-Barrow High School. As a teenager, Jena had already participated in pageantry. In fact, she has won several distinctions, including Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager, Miss Junior National Teenager, and Miss Georgia Teen USA.

After graduating high school, Jena attended Belmont University and took up International Business. However, she left in order to pursue acting in Hollywood. Jena made her acting debut when she appeared in one episode of the TV series True Jackson, VP in 2010. During that year, she also made appearances in other series such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Leverage, The Vampire Diaries, Entourage, and Dexter. A year later, Jena was also cast in One Tree Hill and Volcano: The Series.

In 2012, Jena made her big screen debut by starring in the film, Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader. About a year later, Jena inked a deal with talent management, 6 Star Ventures. Since then, she has continued to appear in several more films including Last Vegas, Best Night Ever, Kill the Messenger, American Beach House, The Last Movie Star, Fury of the Fist and the Golden Fleece, Tales of Frankenstein, Beneath the Leaves, and Underground – Who & Why?. Perhaps, one of Jena’s most popular roles was in the Sharknado movie franchise where she portrayed NATO Delegate Lee. Jena portrayed the character in 2015 and reprised the role two years later in the franchise’s fifth installment.

Apart from earning various acting roles, Jena is also a model and businesswoman. She has appeared in over 20 commercials and print campaigns. Jena has worked with brands such as Rooms-to-Go, Harris Teeter, All for Color, and Zappos. Furthermore, she also serves as the spokesperson for the women’s apparel company, Grits, Inc. Aside from these, Jena is also one of the owners and works as the marketing manager of Beach Blanket House. Beach Blanket House is a vacation rental home in the Bahamas.

While Jena has carved out a career in entertainment, she has also been actively involved in the fight against cancer. Jena is the head of the non-profit organization called Pageant of Hope. The group organizes beauty pageant shows for children with cancer and other disadvantages. On top of that, Jena also oversees HBBQs, Inc. Has Been Beauty Queens, Inc. is also a non-profit organization that helps children who are facing serious illness. Furthermore, she also raised $80,000 to help fund the American Cancer Society.

As a professional golfer, Brooks is a busy man who goes on tours. However, Jena has been supportive all throughout. Since going public, the couple has been seen together in public spaces, including the 2017 ESPY Awards, Super Bowl Ads, Sports Illustrated launch party, NBA games, and many more. In fact, Jena has also been spotted supporting Brooks at various tournaments.

On March 3, 2021, Brooks and Jena got engaged. Afterwards, the couple celebrated their six-month engagement and five-year dating anniversary. It was on June 4, 2022, where they finally shared their vows. After at least five years of dating, the couple got married in Turks and Caicos, which Brooks considers to be the best day of his life.

Since the wedding, Jena continues to give her full support to her husband. In fact, she took it to social media to celebrate Brooks’ first LIV victory after ruling the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah just last month. 10 days later, Jena also made an appearance at the LIV Golf Miami Tournament’s welcome party.

On November 1, 2022, Jena made waves in the golfing landscape after posting on Instagram Stories that involved her husband. Jena asked the question, “Have we reached that point in marriage where we start to look alike?” If anything, the couple is showing signs that their early stages of marriage have been smooth sailing.

Nonetheless, this is all the information we have on Brook Koepka’s wife Jena Sims.