The Cleveland Browns have had a bit of a roller-coaster start to their 2023 NFL season. However, there is still a lot of time for them to improve their roster and performance before the trade deadline. In this article, we will discuss the two best trades the Browns must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline. These trades involve acquiring Garett Bolles and Michael Carter. These are two players who could help the Browns improve their performance on the field.

The Cleveland Browns' 2023 NFL season so far

The Cleveland Browns have a record of 2-2 so far in the 2023 NFL season. That ranks them third in their division. They are looking to improve upon their 7-10 record from the previous season and make the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The Browns' last game was against the Baltimore Ravens, and they lost by a score of 28-3. Star QB Deshaun Watson, however, did not see action. As such, Dorian Thompson-Robinson stepped in. He completed 19 of 36 attempts for 121 yards, with no touchdowns and three interceptions for the Brownies. In that matchup, Pierre Strong Jr. had five carries for 49 yards and no touchdowns. David Njoku had six catches for 46 yards, with no TDs.

The Browns' offense has struggled this season. They currently rank 30th in passing yards with an average of 172.5 passing yards per game. However, they have been more effective defensively. They top the league with just 196.8 total yards allowed per game. They are also second-best in points allowed with just 15.0 per game. The Browns have a tough schedule ahead, though. They have games against the 49ers, Colts, and Seahawks, among others.

Here we will look at the two best trades that the Cleveland Browns must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

Acquire Garett Bolles

Denver Broncos standout offensive tackle Garett Bolles has been a linchpin of their offensive line. He has contributed to their victories and safeguarded quarterback Russell Wilson. That's why the Cleveland Browns need to get him. They stand to gain considerable advantages by acquiring Bolles before the trade deadline. He would furnish vital support to their offensive line. With Bolles in their ranks, the Browns' prospects of winning games and securing a playoff berth would notably improve.

As reports have it, the Broncos are receptive to trade inquiries. For sure, left tackle Garett Bolles could draw substantial interest in the upcoming weeks. He has proven himself as a dependable starter, surrendering just one sack thus far this season, as per Pro Football Focus. Bolles has also expressed his frustration with the ongoing string of losses experienced with the Broncos. This is particularly after their resounding defeat to the Dolphins in Week 3 and their current 1-4 record. Although he remains under contract until 2024, Bolles may be inclined to welcome a change of scenery at this juncture.

Again, the Browns should strongly consider reaching out to Denver. This is especially true given the struggles of left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. The latter has incurred three penalties and allowed two sacks, according to PFF. He represents the weak link on an otherwise formidable Cleveland offensive line. Bolles could address this hole, though it would surely cost one future draft pick.

Acquire Michael Carter

New York Jets running back Michael Carter has showcased strong performances this season. He has played a pivotal role in the Jets' offensive strategy, advancing the ball down the field, and contributing to their scoring. The Browns stand to gain significant advantages by securing Carter's services before the trade deadline. He would provide vital support to their running game. With Carter as part of their roster, the Browns' prospects of winning games and securing a playoff spot would be markedly enhanced.

Keep in mind that despite the Jets holding a 2-3 record, they don't appear inclined to abandon their season just yet. Quarterback Zach Wilson has displayed some signs of improvement, and New York boasts a defense capable of playoff contention. The Jets also have a surplus of running backs, with Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook leading the depth chart. This leaves limited opportunities for Michael Carter, who has seen just 10 touches over four weeks. Carter's value could potentially be far greater to a team in need of a running back, given his experience as a starter in 21 games and his proficiency as a receiving threat from the backfield.

The Browns make an obvious choice as a suitor. This is especially true as they grapple with the loss of Nick Chubb for the season. Although Cleveland signed Kareem Hunt after Chubb's injury, they have struggled to reach 100 rushing yards in consecutive games. The Browns' inability to rely on the running game played a significant role in their recent lopsided defeat to the Ravens. If Cleveland manages to get Carter, he could be a game-changer.

Looking Ahead

The Cleveland Browns have had a disappointing start to the 2023 NFL season. However, they have an opportunity to turn things around before the trade deadline. By trading for Garett Bolles and Michael Carter, the Browns can add some much-needed depth to their roster. These moves would also improve their chances of success. The Browns must be willing to make bold moves if they want to compete in the NFL, and these trades would be a step in the right direction.