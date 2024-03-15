There are other teams that are commanding the lion's share of the headlines during this offseason, but the Cleveland Browns have undoubtedly been busy trying to build off their playoff berth. Though, it is not just the additions that general manager Andrew Berry is making that are worth noting, but also the adjustments being made to allow for future moves to transpire.
Jerry Jeudy, who landed on the Browns via a trade with the Denver Broncos last week, is restructuring his contract, per ESPN's Field Yates. He is showing Cleveland how committed he is to the team by freeing up more than $10 million in cap space. This means the front office could still have a couple tricks up their sleeve in NFL free agency.
Cleveland dealt fifth and sixth-round picks from the 2024 NFL Draft to Denver for the former Alabama star wide receiver. There is no guarantee he fulfills the potential scouts initially set for him, as the Browns come with their own offensive questions, but Jeudy should have an important role.
He did not exceed 67 catches or reach 1,000 receiving yards in his four years with the Broncos. His struggles could have been compounded by hearing his name in constant trade rumors. Jerry Jeudy gets to start over in Cleveland now, something he is evidently grateful for following this contract move.
He will only be 25 years of age at the time of opening kick-off and has the opportunity to earn himself a nice salary after his current deal expires in 2025. Andrew Berry and the Browns are likely to remember this gesture if the two sides decide to renegotiate at some point.