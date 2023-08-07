The 2023 NFL season is around the corner, and the Cleveland Browns are getting ready. They're in the middle of training camp, where some key players are dealing with early hurdles. These players – Anthony Schwartz, AJ Green III, Harrison Bryant, and Ogbo Okoronkwo – are looking to make their mark this year. However, they're encountering some difficulties that we'll dive into. In this article, we'll take a closer look at each player, what they're going through, and what it might mean for the upcoming season.

Recapping the Browns' 2022 NFL Season

Last year wasn't the best for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL. They had a tough time, losing eight games and missing out on the playoffs. The team's goal was to win enough games for a shot at the playoffs, but that hope took a hit with quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. Even though they had a bumpy ride, there were some good signs for the future. Some experts even hinted at the possibility of a playoff spot for the Browns in 2023. They were also listed as one of the teams in the NFL that had a shot at going from being the worst to being the best in 2022. Now, as we look ahead to the 2023 season, the pressure is on head coach Kevin Stefanski and the team to step up and show improvement.

Let's talk about the four players on the Cleveland Browns who are having a tough time during the 2023 NFL training camp.

1. Anthony Schwartz

Anthony Schwartz, a fast wide receiver drafted by the Browns in 2021, is having a bit of a rough patch in training camp. Schwartz is known for his super speed, but he's been having a hard time staying consistent. Sometimes he's amazing, sprinting and running great routes. However, he's also been dropping passes and struggling to figure out his routes.

In their first preseason game, Schwartz had just one catch for seven yards. He also had the team's lone fumble of the game. Sure, it's normal for a young player like him to face these kinds of challenges. Still, Schwartz needs to work on staying steady if he wants to be a big part of the Browns' offense.

2. AJ Green III

Third-year cornerback AJ Green III is another player who's finding training camp a bit tough. Green had a pretty good rookie season in the NFL, but his sophomore effort left a lot to be desired. Now, he's having trouble adjusting to the Browns' way of playing defense. In their first preseason game, Green had just one pass defended. He's been having a hard time stopping long passes, and his positioning and timing have been off. Green needs to catch up and get back into his groove if he wants to help the team this season.

3. Harrison Bryant

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It surely seems like Bryant might not get to play as much in the 2023 season. As things stand, he's probably going to be the third-best tight end on the team. We expect him to play behind David Njoku and Jordan Akins. Sure, Bryant has shown that he can be really good sometimes during the three years he's been in the NFL. However, he hasn't gained a lot of yards (only 710 yards in 48 games) and scored just one TD last year. He also didn't see action in the Browns preseason game against the New York Jets. Even though he's only 25 years old, Harrison Bryant still has time to become the best tight end on a team. That said, it might not happen in Cleveland.

4. Ogbo Okoronkwo

Ogbo Okoronkwo, a linebacker who joined the Browns this year, is the last player we'll talk about who's facing challenges in training camp. Okoronkwo has shown some promise with his ability to rush the passer. However, he's having a hard time getting used to the Browns' defensive strategy. He was also recently penalized by coach Stefanski after a training camp fight against James Hudson III. It hasn't been a rosy start to Okoronkwo's tenure in the Land.

Here’s video of the 1st #Browns fight that started between Ogbo Okoronkwo and James Hudson III pic.twitter.com/NyCJE0Gl6N — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 30, 2023

The Team's Prospects

The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2023 NFL season with a lot of hope. After a tough 2022, both coach Stefanski and the team can't afford to fall behind again. Even though there were challenges during the offseason, the Browns have been working hard to fix their problems and improve their team. Many experts think good things could happen for the Browns in 2023. Heck, they might even make it to the playoffs.

This means the team's training camp is super important because it helps them get ready for the season. They have to use this time to make their strategies better, help the players work together, and deal with any problems from last year. There are a bunch of players on the team who have something to prove this year. Among them are Watson, Njoku, and Nick Chubb, among others. This makes training camp even more exciting and competitive. The Browns' owners, Dee and Jimmy Haslam, are feeling positive about the season and aren't putting too much pressure on the team to make it to the playoffs. What happens during the Browns' 2023 NFL Training Camp will really shape how they do in the upcoming season.

Looking to the Future

As the Cleveland Browns gear up for the 2023 NFL season, it's totally normal for players to face some challenges during training camp. Anthony Schwartz, AJ Green III, Harrison Bryant, and Ogbo Okoronkwo are all good players who have shown they can do great things. However, right now, they're dealing with some tough stuff. The Browns' success this year might depend on how quickly these players can get over their struggles and start helping the team. With some good advice and a lot of hard work, they definitely have what it takes to turn their training camp troubles into victories on the field.