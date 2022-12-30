By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

It has been a slow return to NFL football since Deshaun Watson was reinstated by the league and rejoin the Cleveland Browns.

The embattled quarterback has not been able to light a spark under his team in the 4 games he has played for the Browns, and the team has been eliminated from AFC playoff considerations. However, Watson says he is still determined to help drive the team to the Super Bowl in the future, and he will do whatever it takes.

“I came to Cleveland to win a Super Bowl,” Watson said. “By any means. If that’s throwing the ball 5 times or throwing the ball 40 times and scoring 5 touchdowns or scoring no touchdowns, as long as we win, that’s all that really matters. That’s all I really care about.”

Watson had been suspended by the NFL following accusations of sexual misconduct by 24 women during massage therapy sessions in Texas. Watson is 2-2 as a starter since being reinstated from this season’s 11-game suspension.

The quarterback has completed 71 of 123 passes for 703 yards while throwing 2 touchdown passes and tossing 3 interceptions. Deshaun Watson has been sacked 8 times in his 4 starts that have resulted in 35 yards in losses. He has also rushed for 100 yards on 22 attempts while scoring 1 touchdown.

The Browns have fallen to 6-9 this season after many observers expected them to contend for a spot in the AFC playoffs and possibly compete with Baltimore and Cincinnati for the AFC North title. The Browns have won 3 of their last 5 games, but it’s too little and too late as they have fallen to last place in the division.