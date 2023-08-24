The Cleveland Browns waived quarterback Kellen Mond on Thursday morning, leaving three guys left in the quarterback room. Head coach Kevin Stefanski reveals that Joshua Dobbs will start the season as the Browns primary backup to Deshaun Watson, but that rookie standout Dorian Thompson-Robinson is right on his heels, reports the BrownsZone's Scott Petrak.

“#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says Joshua Dobbs will open year as No. 2 QB. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson has made push with excellent preseason.”

Thompson-Robinson being close to the No. 2 spot makes sense given the success that he has had in the preseason. It started with his comeback drive to win the Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets, and he has looked comfortable running the offense ever since then. Although Dobbs will start the season as the backup, it would come as no surprise to see Thompson-Robinson eventually usurp that role.

Regardless of who is the No.2 quarterback, the Browns success this year squarely comes down to the play of Watson. If Watson plays like he did last year, Cleveland fans can kiss any hope of a championship season goodbye.

It will be very interesting to see the size of the leash that Dobbs would have if an injury to Watson occurs. With how good Thompson-Robinson has looked, Kevin Stefanski might want to give the rookie a shot sooner rather than later.

Stay tuned into Browns preseason for any further updates on the quarterback room before the regular season starts. While Joshua Dobbs is the backup now, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is clearly waiting eagerly in the shadows.