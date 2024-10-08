The Cleveland Browns have been dealing with more money and more problems lately. More specifically, the biggest issue for the Browns comes from quarterback Deshaun Watson. With Watson under center, Cleveland is 1-4 this season, and fans are calling for Jameis Winston to take his place as starting quarterback. However, with how much money Watson makes this year, the fans' wishes aren't as simple as they may seem. If anything, it makes the Browns moving on from Watson impossible, whether that means benching or releasing him.

A week before the start of the 2024 season, the Browns restructured Watson's contract to create cap space. Cleveland converted $44.79 million of his $46 million base salary into a signing bonus. If Cleveland were to part ways with Watson, the move would create $172 million and $99 million dead cap hits in 2025 and 2026. Considering that the Browns are projected to be $52 million over the cap for the 2025 season, getting rid of Watson is impossible unless another team trades for him.

The last team to deal with a quarterback financial strain like this is the Denver Broncos with Russell Wilson. Last offseason, the Broncos took on a league-record $85 million dead cap charge to release Wilson in one of the worst trades in NFL history. Cleveland would double that dead cap hit to get rid of Watson. So, no matter what the fans might want, the Browns are stuck with Watson.

Why won't the Browns bench Deshaun Watson?

During Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders, Watson completed 15 of 28 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown; he was also sacked seven times. His only touchdown of the game was late in the 4th quarter, with the outcome already officially decided. The 125 yards that Watson threw were the fewest he's accumulated in a game in the last two seasons.

However, head coach Kevin Stefanski is now committed to Watson as the starter. But if it doesn't work out, the Browns will likely have another season slip down the tubes. Despite Stefanski's assertion that Watson would remain the starter, his hand may be forced if this trend continues. But, with how much Watson is making, Cleveland might be forced to play him. $45 million is too much for a backup quarterback.

So, the Browns might be forced to pay the price this season with Watson at the helm. Since Watson is under center, there's no offensive juice. And the longer Cleveland continues this experiment, the more likely the veterans will begin to lose focus on winning. Things might get pretty ugly soon for the Browns. Well, uglier than they already are.