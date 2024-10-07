It's no secret that Deshaun Watson has been awful at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. In Cleveland's latest loss to the Washington Commanders, Watson had one fumble and got sacked seven times, throwing for a mediocre 125 yards. He has failed to throw for 200 yards for five straight games, the longest career streak. Moreover, his one touchdown pass happened with seven minutes left, and the game was already decided. It's led to many calling for Watson to be benched in favor of Jameis Winston. However, to former NFL star and current insider Domonique Foxworth, change only happens if the players ask Cleveland's coaching staff.

“I think there’s certain things that we kind of all understand,” said Foxworth. “Like, you paid this guy a bunch of money, he's going to play. I think at a certain point it depends on like Myles Garrett, it depends on the real leaders on that team, those guys.

“I was never one of those guys. Like, I was a leader in the union, but I wasn’t Ray Lewis or Ed Reed or anything like that on my teams. Or Al Wilson when I was in Denver. So, as long as those guys are not saying anything, they should go to the coach to make a change. You kind of know what you’re dealing with. I think, at some point, it’s going to get bad enough.”

Should the Browns bench Deshaun Watson?

Cleveland fans are tired of seeing Watson. They are tired of seeing their team suffer because their quarterback can't produce. Browns fans want to win, just like every other NFL fanbase. Will the signal caller they gave $230 million guaranteed ever get back to his past peaks? With how bad Watson has been, it might not happen.

Although the season might be over, the Browns need a change. What is the easiest thing to change at this stage that could have the most significant impact? The quarterback. Cleveland should see if Jameis Winston can inject some life into the Browns' offense. Since Watson is under center, there's no offensive juice. And the longer Cleveland continues this experiment, the more likely the veterans will begin to lose focus on winning.

However, for now, head coach Kevin Stefanski is comitted to Watson as the starter. But if it doesn't work out, the Browns are in serious danger of having another season slip down the tubes. Despite Stefanski's assertion that Watson would remain the starter, his hand may be forced if this trend continues.