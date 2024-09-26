It has been a rough start to the season for the Cleveland Browns. In the mix of a 1-2 is quarterback Deshaun Watson saying he doesn’t want to run, and Myles Garrett getting injured. Also, wide receiver Amari Cooper called out media for asking bad questions, according to a post on X by Daryl Ruiter of @923TheFan.

“Just like anybody else who has a job, some of you all don’t ask the best questions,” Cooper said. “But … you don’t hear me criticizing.”

Browns WR Amari Cooper breaks loose after a slow start

Perhaps Cooper heard a little too much about his slow start to the season. He had five catches for 27 yards over the first two weeks before collecting seven catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns in the 21-15 loss to the New York Giants.

Cooper said he understands on one level how things are between media and players.

“It’s just the nature of the business,” Cooper said. “Obviously we get scrutinized more than you guys do. Maybe you all should start asking questions in front of the camera, so they can see your all’s faces. That’s just how it goes. They see everything we do under a microscope, for mistakes that everybody makes.”

Prior to the Giants’ game, Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski stayed solidly in Cooper’s corner, according to brownszone.com.

“Coop’s a pro. He’ll be just fine,” Stefanski said. “Small sample size. I’ve seen it click with those two guys (Cooper and Watson) many times, so we’ll just keep working.”

Cooper didn’t seem to take the loss to the Giants very well. The Browns entered the game as a serious playoff threat while the Giants appear to be rebuilding. Cooper said blame could be shared by many, according to cleveland.com.

“You could blame a lot of things,” he said. “Honestly, at the end of the day, like Stefanski said at halftime, the plays don’t matter. We’ve just got to go out there and want it more. We’ve got to give that team their credit, they were hungry, they were desperate for a win and they came out and outplayed us. So that’s what I would attribute it to.”

Cooper said his turnaround started in practice.

“During the week I said I needed to treat the practice like the game, just more intentional,” he said. “Not saying that I got complacent or anything like that, but I just was more intentional. I hate not playing great football because I know I can play great football every single week. So that was just my focus.”