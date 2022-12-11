By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Cleveland Browns have a crucial rivalry clash with the Cincinnati Bengals looming in Week 14, and they got an important update on the injury status of Amari Cooper for Sunday’s tilt. According to James Palmer, the Browns’ wide receiver will be available to play against the Bengals, however, he may be on something of a pitch count.

#browns WR Amari Cooper (hip) who is questionable for today vs the #bengals just finished an early pregame workout. He injured the hip in practice on Thursday. He will be active today per source. There could be a pitch count in place though for him. pic.twitter.com/syz3x451tJ — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 11, 2022

Cooper was seen on the field during warmups ahead of the early afternoon kickoff, and it seems that he’ll be on the field with his teammates for Deshaun Watson’s second start of the 2022 NFL season. Cooper has been nursing a hip injury throughout the week, but it wasn’t significant enough to keep him from playing against the Bengals. He may see his snaps limited, however, so the Browns will likely tread cautiously when it comes to their star wideout.

Watson will certainly be relieved to have Cooper available in Week 14. The Browns QB struggled during the Week 13 win over the Texans, during which he completed 12-of-22 passing attempts for 131 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. Amari Cooper caught four receptions for 40 yards in the game and was targeted nine times.

This season, Cooper has featured in all 12 games for the Browns, registering 62 receptions, 832 yards, and seven touchdowns. There had been some concern among the organization that his hip injury would prevent him from suiting up in the crucial clash vs. the rival Bengals, but it seems he’s feeling up for the challenge and will give it a go on Sunday. The potential for his snaps to be limited, however, is certainly a concern, particularly for fantasy football managers.