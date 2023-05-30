Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Cleveland Browns are entering an important offseason as they try to get back to the playoffs in 2023. Deshaun Watson is fully back after serving a suspension, and they also have Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper on the offense as well. DeAndre Hookins rumors have even surfaced, although Kevin Stefanski quickly shut those down.

As far as Cooper goes, he is set to make a full recovery after he underwent surgery this offseason, per Matt Fontana of ESPN Cleveland.

‘#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Amari Cooper should be ready for training camp He had off-season core surgery’

Cooper is expected to be ready for training camp, which is a terrific sign for this Browns team. He had surgery following the season, but this is great news for the top option for Deshaun Watson. The Browns also added Elijah Moore in a trade with the New York Jets, so the offense should have plenty of weapons this upcoming season.

Cooper was the Browns leading WR last season, catching 78 passes for 1,160 yards with nine scores while playing in every game. The second-leading WR was Donovan Peoples-Jones, who had 61 catches for 839 yards and three scores. Elijah Moore should easily be the second guy in the WR room, which makes it even better for Amari Cooper.

Watson played just six games and looked rusty, but with a full offseason regime and an entire training camp, there is a lot of hope and excitement. If he has Amari Cooper ready by training camp, the QB-WR duo could be in line for a massive 2023 season.