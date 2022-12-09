By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a come from behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. That is a sentence Cleveland Browns fans certainly would have never expected to hear after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Browns’ star defender Myles Garrett shared a hilarious story in reference to Mayfield’s impressive effort, per McNeil on Twitter.

“I went to sleep at the end of the third (quarter),” Garrett said. “I was like ‘3-16, new team, maybe go get ’em next week.’ I went to sleep… but right before I went to sleep I said ‘there’s a possibility he could bring ’em back. You let me know in the morning.’ And so I wake up there was a text waiting on me that’s like ‘ you won’t believe it.’ I said, ‘yeah I will.'”

Baker Mayfield ultimately led a 98-yard final drive to lead the Rams to the improbable win. The defending champs have dealt with underperformance and injuries all season long, but this was a special victory without question.

Injured Rams’ superstar receiver Cooper Kupp reacted on Twitter to Baker Mayfield’s heroics after the game.

“Proud of these guys!! No quit baby! And welcome to LA, @bakermayfield !”

The Rams moved to just 4-9 on the season with the win. But Baker Mayfield could be the answer at quarterback for Los Angeles amid Matthew Stafford’s injury-related absence. It will be interesting to see if Mayfield and the Rams can build off their momentum moving forward.