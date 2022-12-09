By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Well, that’s one way to make an awesome debut. In his first game for the Los Angeles Rams, Baker Mayfield saved them from certain with his clutch heroics against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mayfield led the defending champs on a 98-yard game-winning drive to keep LA’s playoff hopes alive and well.

Baker Mayfield and the Rams were understandably hyped up after this gutsy. So much so, that Mayfield channeled his inner ram spirit on the sidelines. A video shared by the NFL of the QB showed that he was so hyped up, he headbutted a teammate of his… without a helmet. Yeah, that’s definitely the adrenaline talking for Mayfield.

The Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off the waiver wire shortly after his release from the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield has had a tumultuous 2022 season. He was booted out unceremoniously from the Cleveland Browns after they acquired Deshaun Watson. In Carolina, Mayfield struggled mightily, failing to lead the team to any form of success.

Despite his struggles, many still believed that Mayfield could find some semblance of form. He played the entirety of the 2021 season with an injury, and he was dealt a bad hand in Carolina. Now under the tutelage of head coach Sean McVay, Mayfield is starting to prove that he still has the talent and moxie that made him a first overall pick.

If the Rams keep this kind of performance up, they might have a legitimate chance at making it to the playoffs. They play the Packers, the Broncos, the Chargers, and the Seahawks next month, all in order. They are all winnable games, especially if Baker Mayfield continues to ball out like he did on Thursday.