The Cleveland Browns have an opportunity to knock the Miami Dolphins out of playoff contention in Week 17. When they take the field, head coach Kevin Stefanski let no questions be unanswered in terms of the quarterback position.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start against the Dolphins, Stefanski announced, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The quarterback picked up a calf injury in Week 16 and didn't practice much on Wednesday. However, Thompson-Robinson seems to have gotten past his ailment, and is now in line to return under center.

In 2024, that hasn't led to much success, as Thompson-Robinson lost his only other game he entered as starter. He is 1-3 overall over his two seasons. Through his five overall appearances this campaign, Thompson-Robinson has completed 51.5 percent of his passes for 257 yards, no touchdowns and five interceptions.

The quarterback has just one touchdown compared to nine interceptions over his 13 NFL games. He is still waiting to break 1,000 passing yards, sitting at 697. Still, Stefanski thinks Thompson-Robinson is the right man for the job currently, and he'll remain under center as long as he's healthy.

It's not like that Browns have much better options at quarterback. Deshaun Watson is already lost to a season-ending injury. Jameis Winston is battling an injury of his own, but it doesn't seem like Cleveland wants to turn back to him even if healthy. The only other quarterback available is ex-New England Patriots washout Bailey Zappe.

So, while Dorian Thompson-Robinson's numbers don't jump off of the page, he likely knows Cleveland's system the best. And at this stage of the season, Stefanski is just trying to have a competent offense on the field. He's hoping his faith in the quarterback turns into stronger play on the gridiron.

While the Browns have already been eliminated, the Dolphins are still technically alive in the playoff race. A loss to Cleveland would doom them though. It would hurt their draft selection, but a win would prove the Browns still have some fight in them despite all that has happened in 2024. They'd get to say they ended the Dolphins' season too.