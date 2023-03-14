A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Cleveland Browns are adding defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to the team and it’s got football fans and observers buzzing on Twitter.

“DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to the #Browns…Pass rush upside — playing opposite of Myles Garrett in CLE. First-step quicks. Counters. There’s disruptive ability here on the tape,” said Matt Bowen of ESPN.

From Matt Wilson: “Okoronkwo has a DEADLY spin move, which is an ideal weapon to utilize when given space to use as a pass rusher. Coincidently, #Browns DC Jim Schwartz’s wide-9 alignment is going to provide him with the most space he’s ever had as a pass rusher. 👀”

Jake Trotter of ESPN shared some numbers to show how great of a talent Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is on defense: “Ogbo Okoronkwo ranked 13th last year in pass rush win rate (19.0%) despite facing the 8th-highest double-team rate (22.6%).”

Here are some more reactions to the Browns landing Ogbonnia Okoronkwo:

Love this as a guy opposite Myles Garrett. Thought he'd really break out last season with the Texans. Kinda did in the 2nd half, now's his big shot. https://t.co/MxBlhBlPPQ — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) March 13, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

New #Browns DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had the 3rd-highest pressure rate (16.4%) in the NFL among defenders with 200+ pass rushes (via @PFF). pic.twitter.com/UF3QSoA4dm — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) March 13, 2023

In 2022, Okoronkwo appeared in 17 games (eight starts) for the Texans and recorded 5.0 sacks with a total of 44 tackles (32 solo), while appearing in 44 percent of defensive snaps and two percent of special teams snaps.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is seen as an excellent replacement by the Browns for free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Okoronkwo started his career in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, who selected him in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Browns are coming off a disappointing season in which they failed to make the playoffs, but are optimistic of what they could accomplish in 2023, and their addition of Okoronkwo should further fuel that confidence.