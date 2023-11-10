As the Browns prepare for a tough battle with the Ravens in Week 10, things got muc more difficult after their last injury update.

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a tough battle against their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. But as the Browns craft their Ravens plans, they'll have to do so without a few key players.

Wide receivers David Bell (knee) and Marquise Goodwin (concussion), as well as offensive tackle Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder) have all been ruled out for Week 10, via Daryl Ruiter of 923 The Fan. Cornerback Greg Newsome (groin) and running back Pierre Strong (hamstring) have both been deemed questionable.

Neither Bell or Goodwin has made a major impact on Cleveland's offense thus far. They have seven catches for 43 yards combined. Still, the Browns will be without two potential deep threats.

Losing Jones however is a massive blow to the Browns offensive line. The right tackle has appeared in eight games for Cleveland, starting seven. He has allowed just two sacks on the year, which is crucial for Deshaun Watson to succeed. Against a fierce Ravens pass rush, the offensive line will need to step up in Jones' absence.

Newsome missed Week 9 with a groin injury. He has been able to practice heading into the Baltimore matchup, leading to some optimism for his return. With fellow running back Jerome Ford now healthy – and Kareem Hunt on the roster – it may come difficult for Strong to get touches regardless of status.

At 5-3, Cleveland is looking to climb up the AFC North standings by taking down the current leader. Now that Watson is back, the Browns like their chances much more. But with injuries continuing to mount, a tough task in beating the Ravens could get tougher.