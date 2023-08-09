This will be the Cleveland Browns' revenge season. After a supremely disappointing 2022 season, the team is looking to fulfill the expectations set out for them. They traded for Deshaun Watson despite his… baggage in order to compete and win for a title. Now, with a full offseason under his belt, Watson is looking to return to his previous form.

Part of Watson's practice will be done during the Browns' offseason schedule. The team officially announced that the former All-Star QB will start in their preseason game against the Washington Commanders. However… Watson is still unsure of how long he'll be playing in the game.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson will start Friday’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders. pic.twitter.com/SPtytboUc4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 9, 2023

Deshaun Watson said he doesn’t know how long he’ll play but he will start v Washington. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 9, 2023

Watson missed the first 12 games of the season due to a suspension because of his multiple sexual assault allegations. When he returned to the field for the Browns, the QB looked like a shell of himself, and understandably so. Even before his suspension, Watson hasn't played in almost a year due to injuries and a trade request gone awry.

Now, with an offseason of practice and a handful of games from last season, Watson will hopefully perform better. The Browns brought him in to hopefully bring them to Super Bowl contention. Before the trade request and the sexual assault cases, Watson was one of the better young QBs in the league. He was able to lead the Houston Texans to the playoffs multiple times.

Watson will have some good pieces with him to help the Browns get out of the basement of the AFC North. He will have Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb as his primary weapons. Can they break through behind Watson's talent?