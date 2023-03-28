Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As Lamar Jackson searches for a potential trade partner, his contract asking price has been likened to that of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. While Watson’s contract might be a sticking point for teams around the league in talks surrounding Jackson, Browns’ owner Jimmy Haslam has no regrets over the deal.

When Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, they gave him a fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. Jackson has said to be asking for a fully-guaranteed deal of his own, which no team has yet to give him. Watson’s deal could start a trend with QBs only seeking fully-guaranteed contracts. However, Haslam backed his Watson decision as in the end, he was only looking out for the Browns, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.

“Every team, every business, has to look and do what they think is in the best interest of their team,” Haslam said. “We did what we thought was in the best interest of our team. We still feel that way. So, we’re excited to, if you will, have the stuff behind us.”

Deshaun Watson’s first year with the Browns wasn’t as grand as fans were hoping. He went just 3-3 as a starter, barely eclipsing 1,000 passing yards. However, Watson missed a majority of the season while serving out a suspension. Haslam is hoping that with a fully year of Watson under center, but the Browns and the QB will improve.

The contract Cleveland gave Watson will surely play a role in Lamar Jackson trade talks as well as many QB extensions moving forward. But Jimmy Haslam isn’t worried about other QBs, even if it’s Jackson. The Browns have their quarterback and are confident their decision will pan out.