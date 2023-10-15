The Cleveland Browns picked up a huge 19-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and there was a scuffle before the game that involved a ton of players on both sides, with Trent Williams being one of the main ones. Browns players PJ Walker and Juan Thornhill spoke about the incident with the 49ers and Trent Williams.

“I don't know who started it, so for me I was just over there watching what was going on, but I knew our guys would lock that all week,” PJ Walker said, via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle. “You can just see it. Like Kev said with the team, you could see it in everybody's eyes that we was going out there to have something to prove, we was going out there with a purpose. At the end of the day we did that, and we came out victorious.”

#Browns QB P.J. Walker on the pregame scuffle. pic.twitter.com/o3GNaZWH01 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 15, 2023

Walker turned the attention back to the team's performance and the win. Thornhill had a more direct response to being asked about the scuffle before the game.

“I mean I'm gonna stand my grown, I fear no man,” Juan Thornhill said, via Petrak. “Like I say that every time. I don't care how big he is, who he is. It doesn't matter to me. I'm a fighter forever.”

#Browns S Juan Thornhill on pregame skirmish that included large #49ers LT Trent Williams. pic.twitter.com/kXIUqnJ3yf — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 15, 2023

The win over the 49ers moved the Browns to 3-2. They are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for second in the AFC North, and in the thick of the race for the division.

The Browns will play the Indianapolis Colts on the road next week.