Deshaun Watson's rough week just got a smidgen worse. Following a miserable, turnover-riddled effort on the road versus the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, the Cleveland Browns quarterback has been slapped with three separate fines, totaling $35,513, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Watson was charged $13,649 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $10,927 each for two counts of unnecessary roughness. Although this is a drop in the bucket for the $230 million man, it is quite surprising to see a QB incur so many fines in one game. Though, the fact that he was not forced to pay financial compensation for his poor Monday Night Football showing might be a victory in and of itself.

Watson threw an interception, had two fumbles and posted a 17.0 QBR in 26-22 loss. His counterpart Kenny Pickett had his own struggles (15-of-30 for 222 yards, one touchdown and one pick), but fans expect much better results from the former national champion.

Many people are rooting for Watson to fail, following more than two dozen accusations of sexual assault and misconduct. Last season's suspension and the millions he likely paid in settlements are not an acceptable penance for those who believe he should be banned from the game.

However, we have seen a player's past constantly get overlooked in favor of their on-field prowess. The organization had full faith in the 28-year-old's ability to push through that phase of his life and lead the franchise to success. That has yet to happen.

Deshaun Watson is looking to hit the reset button after the rough trip to Pittsburgh, when he and the Browns host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.